Delhi LS polls: Dry day kicks in today, metro service from 4 am on May 25





Delhi will be among seven states and Union Territories to go to voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 25 (Saturday.) In view of this, poll-related preparations are in swing as the authorities look to ensure a seamless voting process with adequate arrangements in place.

In view of the elections, the state administration has imposed certain restrictions and regulations in the national capital.

Liquor shops to remain closed till voting concludes

1) Starting today at 6 pm, all liquor stores and other licensed premises in Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurgaon will remain shut till 6 pm on May 25. Faridabad and Gurgaon are a part of Haryana, which will also go to polls on Saturday. Alcoholic beverages will not be sold on June 4, the day results will be announced, a notice by the excise department stated.

Delhi Metro to start at 4 am on Saturday

2) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that on Saturday the metro services on all lines will start from 4 am. “On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on May 25 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4:00 am so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6:00 am. After 6:00 am, normal Metro trains services will run throughout the day,” the public transport operator said in a post on social media platform X.

Heatwave likely in Delhi on poll day

3) A lower voter turnout is expected in Delhi and other election-bound constituencies in northern India due to ‘severe’ to ‘very severe’ heat wave conditions prevailing over the region. Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said the temperature may breach 45 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

4) Besides poll day security and traffic arrangements, the poll authorities said they are also ensuring heatwave-related arrangements such as shade and water facilities at various booths.

5) ‘Nukkad natak’, public awareness rallies, pledge events are being organised across the national capital to ensure the likeliness of a higher voter percentage on Saturday, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi informed on X.