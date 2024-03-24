BJP will win 4-5 seats in Kerala in Lok Sabha polls: 'Metroman' Sreedharan

'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Sunday said that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would definitely come back to power at the Centre and that the saffron party would win at least four-five seats in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls. He asserted that BJP candidate Suresh Gopi would surely win from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in the state and Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan would win in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal segments, respectively.

Senior woman leader Shobha Surendran has good chances in Alappuzha constituency, the Metroman added, while speaking to TV channel Asianet News here.

Sreedharan, who had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from Palakkad constituency in Kerala's assembly polls, also made it clear that he has no plans to come back to active politics due to his advanced age of 94 years.

"The Narendra Modi government will definitely come back to power at the national level after the polls. In Kerala also, the party will win at least 4-5 seats. The victory is 100 per cent sure in Thrissur constituency," he said.

Asked about the possibility of contesting from Palakkad assembly constituency if there is a bypoll, given that sitting MLA Shafi Parambil is contesting in the Lok Sabha polls from Vatakara, Sreedharan stated categorically that he would not stand as a candidate, and reiterated that he was keeping away from active politics due to his age.

Polling will be held in all of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 26.



