Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

38 corporates donated Rs 2,004 cr to BJP via electoral bonds: Priyanka

She added for the first time in the country's history, a sitting government turned all the agencies at its disposal, as well as the entire system of the country into an 'extortion racket'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the BJP over the electoral bond scheme, saying never in the history of the country did any government gave legal validity to corruption.
In a post on X, Priyanka alleged that 38 corporate groups donated Rs 2,004 crore to BJP through electoral bonds.
"In return, they got contracts/projects worth Rs 3.8 lakh crore from BJP's central and state governments. ED, CBI, and IT raided 41 corporate groups. To avoid this, these groups donated Rs 2,592 crore to BJP. 16 shell companies donated Rs 419 crore to BJP. These also include companies which donated several times their total capital," Priyanka said.
She added for the first time in the country's history, a sitting government turned all the agencies at its disposal, as well as the entire system of the country into an 'extortion racket'.
"Will the Prime Minister give an account of this loot to the people of the country?" the Congress leader asked.
Earlier, the Election Commission published the complete electoral bond data submitted by the State Bank of India on the orders of the Supreme Court.
The fresh data included alpha-numeric numbers that can help match the purchasers of the bonds with the political parties that encashed them.
The two sets of data--552 pages of details of redemption by political parties and 386 pages of details of donors--cover electoral bonds purchased and redeemed from April 2019 until January 2024.
The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until being declared null and void by the top court last month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Probe underway in 2005-06 land deal of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra: ED

FM rubbishes K'taka's claim of injustice in fund's release from Centre

India's richest 1% enjoy 22.6% of national income: Kharge in swipe at BJP

Overseas Friends of BJP launches 'Modi for 2024' campaign in Australia

BJP slams Kerala CM on anti-CAA protests, says fostering communal division

LS elections 2024: BSP releases list of 16 candidates for 80 seats in UP

Topics : Electoral Bond Priyanka Gandhi Bonds BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon