Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BSP leader Ramlakhan Singh, Congress members join BJP in Madhya Pradesh

BSP leader Ramlakhan Singh, Congress members join BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Welcoming them in the ruling party at a function here, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the BJP's family was continuously growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Lok Sabha member Ramlakhan Singh of the BSP, ex-Congress MLA Neelesh Awasthi, former legislator and Congressman Ajay Yadav, among others, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as the saffron outfit continued to induct leaders from rival parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
 

Welcoming them in the ruling party at a function here, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the BJP's family was continuously growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "You all have joined the party after being inspired by the BJP's ideology and policies of Modiji. I welcome you," he added. This was the third time that Ramlakhan Singh has joined the BJP. In the past, he had left the BJP on two occasions and joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

He is a former BJP Lok Sabha member from Bhind. Over the last few months, Congress leaders are joining the BJP in droves in Madhya Pradesh. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has set a target of inducting 1 lakh Congress workers and leaders in its fold as part of a strategy to win all the 29 seats in the state, according to a senior leader of the ruling outfit.

On the other hand, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari has lashed out at party deserters, saying they have no political future after switching sides. The BJP has set a specific target to induct 50,000 Congress workers from Chhindwara, the home turf of former chief minister Kamal Nath, and asked its district unit to achieve this goal, another saffron party leader said.

Chhindwara was the only Lok Sabha seat that the BJP lost to the Congress in 2019. "I think around 50,000 workers, including influential Congress leaders unhappy in the party, have already joined the BJP, " claimed state BJP chief VD Sharma.

He said Congress is seeing "exodus" at district, tehsil, block and booth levels across the state. Sharma, seeking a second term in the Lok Sabha from Khajuraho, claimed at least 1 lakh workers of the Congress across the state are going to switch over to the BJP before voting concludes in Madhya Pradesh, where polling will take place in four phases in April-May.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

Cong begins seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners for Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Congress likely to hold meet on Sunday to finalise remaining LS candidates

LS elections: Varun Gandhi pens emotional note for Pilibhit after BJP snub

LS polls: Cong to declare remaining candidates for Jharkhand seats by Apr 1

LS polls: Notification issued for 2nd phase of polling in 3 Bengal seats

Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Kejriwal from Delhi CM post after arrest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsBJPCongressMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story