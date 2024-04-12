Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Case booked against BJP TN prez Annamalai over alleged poll violation

Case booked against BJP TN prez Annamalai over alleged poll violation

Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC

Workers arrange BJP flags ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Jammu, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Coimbatore
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A case has been booked against BJP state President and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai and a few members of his party over an alleged poll campaign time violation, police said here on Friday.

DMK workers and their allies, the Left parties, objected to BJP members campaigning beyond the Election Commission's stipulated time on Thursday night and this led to a quarrel between the two parties at Avarampalayam area, police said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Following a complaint lodged by a DMK member, Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, local DMK functionaries petitioned the district collector seeking action against the BJP candidate for allegedly campaigning beyond the deadline set by the Election Commission.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP gaining ground in Tamil Nadu under K Annamalai

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh apologises for his comments on CM Mamata Banerjee

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai booked for promoting 'religious enmity'

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

Central agencies asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action: CM Mamata

For 70 years, Congress nurtured Article 370 like its child: HM Amit Shah

Lok Sabha elections: BSP releases fresh list with prominent candidates

LS polls: BJP spreading canards against Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

'Royal vs ordinary citizen' battle erupts in Mysore Lok Sabha constituency

LS polls: No BJP wave, only Congress and 5 guarantee waves, says Shivakumar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBJPTamil NaduTamil Nadu electionsLok Sabha MPsLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story