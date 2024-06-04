Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to Tharoor; claims Kerala supporting BJP

Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to Tharoor; claims Kerala supporting BJP

Chandrasekhar, who is Union Minister of State for Information Technology in outgoing cabinet, told PTI that it was "disappointing" that he lost, even though the BJP fought very strong battle

Union MoS IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar | Photo: X @PTI_News
''Growth of BJP in Kerala is completely expected and will continue," he said. | Photo: X @PTI_News
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday conceded defeat to Congress' Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, but said that the election result in Kerala indicates that people are increasingly supporting the saffron party.

Chandrasekhar, who is the Union Minister of State for Information Technology in the outgoing cabinet, told PTI that it was "disappointing" that he lost, even though the BJP fought a very strong battle in the state.
 

"We have come very close and have set a record margin and vote share. It shows that people of Kerala are increasingly supporting the BJP. It is disappointing that I couldn't win today, but fought a clean campaign. We didn't use divisiveness like our opposition. Growth of BJP in Kerala is completely expected and will continue," he said.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

