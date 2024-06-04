Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: NDA ally HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi wins from Bihar's Gaya

Manjhi had been trying his luck from Gaya since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which he was the JD(U) candidate and finished third

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Gaya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar, won the Gaya Lok Sabha seat in Bihar by 1,01,812 votes on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.
Manjhi, who will turn 80 in four months, secured 4,94,960 votes. His nearest rival Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD got 3,93,148 votes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Manjhi had been trying his luck from Gaya since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which he was the JD(U) candidate and finished third.
In 2019, he fought on the symbol of his own party but lost to the JD(U) by over 1.5 lakh votes.
He is the MLA of Imamganj, which is in Gaya district but is part of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Jitan Ram Manjhi NDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon