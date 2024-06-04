Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Heartfelt gratitude: BJP's Kangana Ranaut claims victory from Mandi LS seat

Heartfelt gratitude: BJP's Kangana Ranaut claims victory from Mandi LS seat

Although EC is yet to make final announcement, the four-time National Award-winning actor is already celebrating her victory

Kangana Ranaut,Kangana
Mandi: BJP candidate from Mandi constituency Kangana Ranaut during her nomination rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday claimed victory from the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, setting the stage for her maiden stint as a BJP parliamentarian.
 
As of 4.50 pm, Ranaut, a first time contender for the BJP, received 5,27,463 votes, leading by a margin of over 73,703 votes against her closest rival Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress, according to the Election Commission website.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The four-time National Award-winning actor, however, is already celebrating her victory.
 
"Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi," Ranaut posted on Instagram.
 
The "Queen" actor also shared photos with her mother Asha who is seen feeding her a sweet dish after early trends put her ahead of Singh from the constituency.



Topics :Kangana RanautNarendra ModiLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

