Chandrasekhar writes to FM over unpaid dues to Kerala's govt employees

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman over the issue of delayed pension and salary to the state government employees.

Against the backdrop of Kerala's long-standing financial turmoil, Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged the Centre that while giving funds or special funds to Kerala, a condition should be kept that the salaries of the state employees and pensions be paid on time.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Any funds to be given to Kerala in the future should be released with a condition to the state Govt that all the dues to the employees, staff, and pensioners to be paid on time," wrote Chandrasekhar.

As per reports, over 3.5 lakh government employees were left unpaid in March 2024.

Training guns at the CPI (M) government, Chandrashekhar stated that for several months, the salary of pensioners has not been paid by the Kerala government.

"I have written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman because over the last one month as I have travelled around Tiruvandrum; one of the painful incidents that I got to experience is that several pensioners meeting me were deeply financially vulnerable because for several months their pensions have not been paid by Kerala government," he said.

Chandrasekhar expressed deep concern over the plight of KSRTC pensioners enduring months without receiving their dues, underscoring the detrimental impact of such delays on retirees' welfare.

"When I went to campaign in the bus stand, there were scores of KSRTC staff, all of these people are who have either served or are serving the government of Kerala, they are serving the people of Thiruvananthapuram and are not being paid salaries and pensions," he added.

Chandrasekhar emphasized the dire financial disorder in Kerala, stressing the urgent need to prioritize the utilization of central funds for salaries, pensions, and other benefits owed to government employees.

Citing observations from the Reserve Bank and the Supreme Court, Chandrasekhar highlighted the urgency of addressing Kerala's economic policies.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chandrashekhar wrote "Keralites are currently suffering due to LDF's financial Mismanagement. This plight might go on in the coming months as the state has not been able to find a steady solution, despite substantial financial support provided by the centre over and above the 15th Finance Commission.