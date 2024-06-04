Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Chhattisgarh election result 2024: Will BJP repeat its near-clean sweep?

Chhattisgarh election result 2024: Will BJP repeat its near-clean sweep?

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha election result 2024: In the high-stakes battle for Chhattisgarh, the results are starting to come in, revealing who is leading and who is falling behind

Public, BJP supporters, crowd
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
The Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh were held in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, setting the stage for a fierce political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

What did exit polls predict for Chhattisgarh Election Results 2024?

Exit polls predicted the BJP to maintain its historical stronghold in the state, with a potential near-sweep of the available seats. Conversely, the Congress party is bracing for a challenging outcome, with forecasts indicating the likelihood of securing only a single seat in the state.

Chhattisgarh has 11 Lok Sabha constituencies: Bastar, Kanker (ST), Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba, and Bilaspur.

Top contenders and key seats in Chhattisgarh

There are two high-profile seats in Chhattisgarh: Raipur and Rajnandgaon.
 
The Raipur seat sees a contest between BJP’s incumbent minister Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress’ Vikas Upadhyay, a former MLA. As of 1 pm, Brijmohan Agrawal is leading by a margin of 171,686 votes.
 
Similarly, Congress MLA and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel trails, while BJP’s Santosh Pandey is leading in Rajnandgaon.

Congress’ Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon and Jyotsna Mahant from Korba lead were trailing in their respective constituencies, making it the only two where the party was ahead. However, Korba now remains the sole seat where Congress is leading, as Baghel trails by a margin of 32,034 votes.

Other key candidates include BJP’s Roop Kumari Choudhary, Congress’ Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Basant Sinha from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) competing for the Mahasamund constituency. BJP is currently ahead in Mahasamund, as Congress trails.

What were the past Lok Sabha election results?

In 2014, the BJP won 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats, a near-clean sweep, while Congress managed to secure only one seat. In the following elections, in 2019, Congress improved its performance by securing two seats, while the rest went to BJP. 

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

