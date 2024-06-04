Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha elections results: Akhilesh Yadav, wife Dimple lead in UP

Lok Sabha elections results: Akhilesh Yadav, wife Dimple lead in UP

The party had fielded five members of the Yadav clan in the Lok Sabha elections

akhilesh yadav, dimple yadav
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav with wife and politician Dimple Yadav during an election rally. (Photo: X/@Dimple Yadav)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav are leading by a comfortable margin in Uttar Pradesh.

The party had fielded five members of the Yadav clan in the Lok Sabha elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Akhilesh Yadav is leading by a margin of 61,351 votes from BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj, Dimple Yadav is leading in Mainpuri by a margin of 68,261 votes against her closest rival, BJP's Jaiveer Singh, according to the EC.

In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading by a margin of 45,069 votes against BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, while in Firozabad party leader Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav is leading by a margin of 56,986 votes against BJP's Vishwadeep Singh.

In Badaun, SP leader Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav is trailing behind BJP's Durvijay Singh Shakya by 16,751 votes.

The party had initially given a ticket to Shivpal on this seat but later gave it to his son Aditya.

Also Read

LS polls 2024: PM Modi's gurarantee vs Mulayam's legacy in Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Check list

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Deliver ghee door-to-door for Shri Ram Jyoti: SP's Dimple Yadav to BJP

Will not join Rahul's Yatra till seat sharing is finalised: Akhilesh Yadav

Karnataka election result 2024: BJP leads in 16 seats, JD(S) 2, Congress 10

Lok Sabha results 2024: Early trends predict victory for BJP in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha polls result: Brij Bhushan's son Karan leads in UP's Kaiserganj

Lok Sabha 2024 poll results: What could be policy roadmap of the new govt?

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Constituency-wise winners list for Uttar Pradesh

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Samajwadi PartyLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaAkhilesh YadavDimple YadavUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story