Karnataka election result 2024: BJP leads in 16 seats, JD(S) 2, Congress 10

Karnataka comprises 28 parliamentary seats in the 543-member strong Lok Sabha . Under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 25 seats, while their coalition partner Janata Dal Secular (S) is running in three seats including Hassan, Mandya and Kolar. Meanwhile, the Congress is contesting all 28 seats.

Early trends show the BJP leading in 16 seats and JD(S) in two, while the Congress is leading in 10 seats.

What did exit polls predict for Karnataka Election Results 2024?

Karnataka has traditionally been a Congress-ruled state. Despite this, most exit polls for Lok Sabha elections 2024 predicted the BJP-led NDA winning most of the seats in the state, leaving the Congress in single-digit seats.

JD(S) and BJP had formed in 2006, under which JDS MLA HD Kumaraswamy was made the chief minister and BJP’s BS Yediyurappa became his deputy. However, the coalition did not last long and the government collapsed in October 2007. The BJP-JD(S) alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is projected to win 23-25 seats, according to Axis My India’s exit polls

BJP leads in Bangalore

The BJP is leading in three out of four Bangalore constituencies including - South, Rural, and North, while Bangalore Central shows Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan leading by a margin of 63,218 votes against BJP’s P C Mohan.

In Hassan, JD(S) candidate Parjawal Revanna, who is in police custody till June 6 in connection with the alleged rape case, was trailing by 17,108 votes behind Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai leads in Haveri against Congress candidate Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is leading in Mandya, while Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda trails by a margin of 240,158 votes. Interestingly, Karnataka has been the sole southern state where BJP has managed to create a strong influence over the years.



Here is a full list of candidates who are leading and trailing in the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka:

Karnataka Lok Sabha voter turnout

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka for 28 constituencies were held in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The first phase covered 15 Lok Sabha seats, and the second phase covered the remaining 13 constituencies.

According to data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Karnataka had 2,63,38,277 registered voters in 2024. Of this,1,33,52,234 were male electors, 1,29,83,284 were female electors and 2,759 belonged to the third gender category.

Karnataka recorded a 71.84 per cent voter turnout in the ongoing elections, higher than the 68.96 per cent recorded in 2019.