Lok Sabha results 2024: Early trends predict victory for BJP in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 14 constituencies in Rajasthan, while the INDIA bloc is edging closer in 11 constituencies.

In Barmer, the second-largest Lok Sabha constituency in the State, Congress’ Ummeda Ram Beniwal leads against Independent Ravindra Singh Bhati by a vote margin of 34,231. Trailing behind him is Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Once a Congress bastion, Barmer has been consistently won by the BJP since 2014.

Besides the Congress, other INDIA bloc parties CPI(M) and RLP and BAP were leading in one seat each in the state that sends 25 members to the Lower House of Parliament, data on the poll panel's website showed.

BJP candidate from Jaipur Manju Sharma was leading with the highest margin of 227,642 votes, followed by BJP candidate from Rajsamand Mahima Kumari with a margin of 206,606 votes.

BJP’s Damodar Agarwal (Bhilwara) and Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer) are leading by 185,135, and 197,046, votes respectively.

The leading margin of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner) was 66,746, while Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Kota) are ahead with 37,899, and 30,033 votes, respectively.

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary is trailing at third place with a margin of 1,27,564 votes. Congress’ Murari Lal Meena is ahead in Dausa by a margin of 208,349 votes.

The 25 constituencies that went to polls include Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jalore, Jhalawar Baran, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli Dholpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk Sawai Madhopur, and Udaipur.

What did the exit polls predict for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

According to News18's exit poll, out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, the NDA is projected to secure 18-23 seats, while the INDIA alliance is expected to win 2-7 seats. The overall seat distribution according to News18 is NDA with 355-370 seats, the INDIA alliance with 125-140 seats, and others with 42-52 seats.