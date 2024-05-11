Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / CM Kejriwal holds first roadshow for LS poll campaign after his release

CM Kejriwal holds first roadshow for LS poll campaign after his release

Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers while Kejriwal and Mann mounted an open-roof vehicle waving and greeting people

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses gathering at AAP office in Delhi on Saturday, (Photo: X/@AAP)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 9:10 PM IST
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held his first roadshow for Lok Sabha election campaign along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the South Delhi constituency, a day after his release from Tihar jail.

Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers while Kejriwal and Mann mounted an open-roof vehicle waving and greeting people.
 

AAP volunteers, holding party flags and raising slogans, marched behind the vehicle in the narrow streets of Mehrauli in South Delhi, in support of party candidate Sahi Ram Pehalwan.

Kejriwal, who is out on an interim bail granted by the Supreme Court till June 1, earlier in the day said he will campaign across the country to fight against "dictatorship".

He will also take part in a roadshow in East Delhi constituency in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsBhagwant MannAAP

First Published: May 11 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

