CM Shinde thanks Raj Thackeray for his support to ruling 'Mahayuti' in Maha

Addressing his party's annual rally in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa, Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support to 'Mahayuti' and backed PM Modi

Nagpuri: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a Shiv Sena party workers meeting, in Nagpur, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 6:40 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday thanked MNS president Raj Thackeray for extending unconditional support to the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP and backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a jibe at his rival and former CM Uddhav Thackeray without mentioning his name, Shinde said those counting 'rokad' (money) while sitting at home during COVID-19 have no right to criticise Modi. Shinde, speaking with the media at the Nagpur airport, thanked Raj Thackeray for supporting the ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance).

Addressing his party's annual rally in Mumbai on Gudi Padwa (traditional Maharashtra New Year that symbolises fresh beginnings, auspiciousness), Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support to the 'Mahayuti' alliance and backed PM Modi.

Asked whether Mahayuti will give Lok Sabha seats to the MNS to contest, Shinde said the Raj Thackeray-led outfit has not put any conditions for supporting the three-party alliance. The MNS leader has extended support to the leadership of PM Modi and his agenda of development, said the CM. To a query on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray calling his ruling party 'Chinese Sena', the CM hit back at his political rival.

"Whose Shiv Sena is theirs? Our Shiv Sena is of Balasaheb's and his ideology. Those who do not follow the ideology of Balasaheb (Sena founder Bal Thackeray) and accept the insult of Savarkar (Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar) should think before criticizing us. We took a stand to save the Shiv Sena," he said.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

