Cong's Satheesan accuses CM Vijayan of 'creating space' for BJP in state

As the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls intensified, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to create "a space" for the BJP in the southern state.

Speaking to reporters in Attingal near here, Satheesan also asserted that the saffron party would not secure a foothold in the state during the Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to LDF convener E P Jayarajan's earlier statement that the BJP would come second in many constituencies in Kerala and that many candidates of the saffron party were good, Satheesan said what the CPI(M) leader stated was not echoed by BJP state chief K Surendran or his party.

He alleged that Vijayan was influencing Jayarajan, "a poor man," to make such statements to "appease the BJP" at the Centre.

Vijayan, who is apprehensive about investigations in various cases, "is trying to create space for the BJP," he alleged.

Neither the CPI(M) nor the chief minister have responded to these fresh allegations.

Speaking about the triangular contest happening in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, Satheesan claimed that the UDF candidate would emerge victorious in the central Kerala seat.

"The BJP will not gain ground anywhere in Kerala. Even if the BJP and CPI(M) collaborate, the UDF candidate will win in Thrissur. They will not even secure second place," he said.

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, representing the BJP, senior Congress leader and sitting MP from Vatakara, K Muraleedharan, and former minister and CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar are the candidates in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress leader reiterated his accusations regarding Jayarajan's business connections with BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha election candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a claim vehemently denied by both leaders.