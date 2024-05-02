Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong trying to divide Hindus for appeasement politics: PM Modi slams Kharge

Cong trying to divide Hindus for appeasement politics: PM Modi slams Kharge

He was addressing a poll gathering at Surendranagar in Gujarat in support of BJP candidates for Surendranagar and Bhavnagar Lok Sabha seats

Zaheerabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Zaheerabad, Telangana, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Surendranagar
Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress over party president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remark on Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, accusing the opposition party of trying to create divisions among Hindus due to its appeasement politics.

He was addressing a poll gathering at Surendranagar in Gujarat in support of BJP candidates for Surendranagar and Bhavnagar Lok Sabha seats. "Now, Congress is trying to create divisions among Hindus. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has made a very dangerous statement about Lord Ram and Lord Shiva.

This statement has been made with malafide intentions.

They are playing a game to divide the Hindu community," he said. "They are creating differences among the devotees of Lord Ram and Lord Shiva so that they fight with each other. Even Mughals could not break our thousands of years of traditions.

And now Congress wants to break it? How low will Congress stoop for appeasement?" Modi added. The PM also alleged that Congress, in its manifesto, has proposed a separate quota for minorities in the allocation of all government tenders.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

