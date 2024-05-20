Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress didn't revoke Article 370 for appeasement politics: HM Shah

Congress didn't revoke Article 370 for appeasement politics: HM Shah

Addressing an election rally here, Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and "we will take it back"

Amit Shah,Home Minister,Amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Karnal
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked the Congress, saying the party did not revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir for appeasement politics.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and "we will take it back".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The senior BJP leader also attacked the grand old party on the Ram temple issue, saying top Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the temple's consecration ceremony to please its minority vote bank.

Targeting Congress on Kashmir, he said "For appeasement politics, they did not revoke Article 370."

The Congress did not revoke the article despite a rise in terrorism in the area, he said.

"You all made Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister for the second time, and on August 5, 2019, he scrapped the Article 370. And now our tricolour proudly flutters in Kashmir," he said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting the Karnal assembly bypoll and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is in fray for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, were also present.

Also Read

'Article 370' box office Day 6: Yami Gautam, Priyamani's film stays firm

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

Article 370 Movie: PM Modi praises the movie, here's all you should know

Congress let national interest suffer in dealing with Pak, says PM Modi

Rahul, Akhilesh abandon rally in Phulpur due to 'stampede-like' crowd

Lok Sabha polls 2024: We fulfil our manifesto promises, PM Modi on UCC

LS polls phase 5: Scattered incidents of violence reported in West Bengal

Congress Chief Kharge lauds Adhir Ranjan as party's combative soldier

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaCongressBJP

First Published: May 20 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story