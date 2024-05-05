Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress has lost faith of people, confidence of its leaders: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai . (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party has lost the faith of people and even the confidence of its leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office Ekatma Parisar here, Sai exuded confidence that the saffron party will win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Sunday is the last day for campaigning for the third and last phase of the general elections in Chhattisgarh, where seven Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on May 7.

Elections to 11 parliamentary constituencies in the state are being held in three phases, and polling in four seats took place in the first two phases.

"This has been a unique election for me because, for the first time, I connected with the people as a chief minister during campaigning. I addressed 64 public rallies and 11 party workers convention and attended 26 meetings of different communities in 45 days while campaigning from March 20 to May 4, Sai said.

The chief minister said he will attend two more public rallies on Sunday.

Rallies were also held by the BJP's central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

We highlighted the achievements of 10 years of the Modi government and three months of the newly-elected BJP government in Chhattisgarh. The response we got from people reflects that we will win all 11 seats in the state, Sai said.

The Modi government has worked for the welfare of villages, poor people, farmers and labourers), he said.

The Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya, and Article 370 was scrapped. The ongoing elections are crucial, as we have to realize the dream of making India a developed nation by 2047 and making it the world's third largest economic power in the next few years, the chief minister said.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Sai said, The Congress has lost the faith of the people in the state and the country and has even lost the confidence of its leaders."

Thousands of Congress leaders, right from a mayor to chairperson of zilla panchayat and former MLAs, have joined the BJP in the state, he said.

Irrespective of the promises it makes the Congress will not win the elections, Sai said.

He also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and lies during its campaigns.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the last three months, Sai said women were happy with the Mahtari Vandan scheme (monthly financial assistance scheme), farmers were given pending bonuses for two years and input assistance for kharif marketing season 2023-24 and youth were happy with the decision to get the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities in state public service commission.

First Published: May 05 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

