Congress will impose 55% inheritance tax, if voted to power: PM Modi

Wherever Congress is in power, it has five political symbols- false promises; vote bank politics, supporting mafia and criminals, dynastic politics and corruption, he said in broadside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
Alleging that the Congress would impose 55 per cent inheritance tax if voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said when the whole world was economically progressing, India was suffering from policy paralysis under the previous UPA government.

Addressing a poll rally in Medak district of Telangana, Modi accused the Congress government in the state of collecting corrupt money and sending it to Delhi.

If Congress comes to power, they will bring out inheritance tax. Congress is planning to collect more than half- 55 per cent as tax on inheritance (received from parents), he claimed.
 

Wherever Congress is in power, it has five political symbols- false promises; vote bank politics, supporting mafia and criminals, dynastic politics and corruption, he said in broadside.

Modi further alleged that first it was BRS which looted Telangana and now it is Congress.

Topics :Narendra ModiLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsElection CommissionCongress

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

