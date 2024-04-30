Rahul asks candidates to carry copy of Constitution to public meetings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged all party candidates to carry a copy of the Constitution with them during nominations, public meetings and outreach programmes, and tell the people that as long as the Congress is there, let alone the BJP, no power in the world can snatch away the Constitution.

The former Congress chief has been carrying a copy of the Constitution in his public meetings. He did so in Gujarat's Patan and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Monday and in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Tuesday.

"A boon for the poor, respect for the deprived and pride of every citizen -- our Constitution! I request all Congress candidates and leaders to keep the sacred Constitution with them during nominations, meetings, speeches and public outreach," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.



"Announce it in every village and every street that as long as the Congress is there, let alone BJP, no power in the world can snatch away the Constitution of India," the former Congress chief said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Even today, Rahul Gandhi reached the public meeting in Madhya Pradesh with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. This election is between those who save the Constitution and those who destroy it."



"This is the most important election of our lifetime," Ramesh added.

The Congress has been alleging that the BJP wants "more than 400 seats" so that it can amend the Constitution and fulfil the "conspiracy" of the RSS to abolish reservation.