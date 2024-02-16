Day after swapping smiles, Lalu Yadav says doors open for ex-ally Nitish

Yadav, on Friday, reacted to the question of giving another chance to Nitish by saying, "Ab aayenge toh dekhenge, khula hi rehta hai darwaza'...(We will see if he comes, the door remains open)."

Lalu's remark came a day after the two political stalwarts were spotted greeting each other with smiles on their faces at the Bihar Assembly. Lalu was accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, who served Nitish's deputy till the government collapsed last month.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav & former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Vidhan Sabha. pic.twitter.com/8yXbpGq32a — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

Nitish Kumar ditched the RJD's partnership on January 28 and formed a new government in Bihar with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.