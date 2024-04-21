Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Democracy will end if 'Modi-Shah sarkar' comes back to power: Kharge

Democracy will end if 'Modi-Shah sarkar' comes back to power: Kharge

"Democracy will end if Modi-Shah's government comes to power," Kharge claimed addressing the public meeting in Satna in support of Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha

It seems Shah has a "big laundry with a washing machine to wash those who are corrupt" before inducting them into the BJP, the Congress leader claimed. (PTI: Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Press Trust of India Satna (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that if "Modi-Shah sarkar" comes back to power, then the democracy will end in the country.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Kharge further claimed that they will also scrap the Constitution made by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"If you want to keep alive the Constitution, the right to vote for women, labourers and farmers, then vote for the Congress and its 'panja' (hand) symbol," Kharge told the gathering.

"Democracy will end if Modi-Shah's government comes to power," Kharge claimed addressing the public meeting in Satna in support of Congress candidate Siddharth Kushwaha.

 

Kharge also slammed PM Modi and Union minister Shah for taking those into the BJP fold who were "corrupt" till they were in other parties.

 

It seems Shah has a "big laundry with a washing machine to wash those who are corrupt" before inducting them into the BJP, the Congress leader claimed.

The Lok Sabha election in Satna will be held on April 26.

Also Read

'Abki baar 400 paar' slogan for LS polls given by people, not BJP: PM Modi

Biggest festival of democracy here, BJP-NDA fully prepared: PM Modi

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP gaining ground in Tamil Nadu under K Annamalai

'Modi ki guarantee' unsuccessful, does not reach people: Mallikarjun Kharge

Nadda launches BJP's 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' wall writing programme

BSP announces names of candidate for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal

Congress' fight is only to cross 40: Anurag Thakur slams 'INDIA' bloc

CAA will be repealed when 'INDIA' Bloc comes to power, says P Chidambaram

Lawlessness prevailing in West Bengal under Mamata's rule: Rajnath Singh

Congress symbolises scams, terrorism and Naxalism, says UP CM Adityanath

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :mallikarjun khargeLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story