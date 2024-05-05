Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Devender Yadav takes charge as Delhi Cong Prez, says will win all LS seats

Devender Yadav takes charge as Delhi Cong Prez, says will win all LS seats

The turbulence in the Delhi Congress started after its chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party

All seven seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. The counting will take place on June 4.
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid a string of political developments in Delhi Congress, Devender Yadav, who was the interim president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, took charge as the Delhi Congress President on Sunday.

After taking charge as Delhi Congress President, Devender Yadav affirmed that he will work hard to fulfill the responsibilities bestowed upon him and said INDIA bloc will win all seven seats in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It is an important day for me because I have been given a big responsibility. I want to thank the central leadership for showing faith in me and want to assure them I will work hard to fulfill all my responsibilities. These are difficult times, but we will work and you will see that INDIA alliance will win all 7 seats in Delhi to strengthen Congress party," he told ANI.

The turbulence in the Delhi Congress started after its chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

He resigned on April 28 and wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge citing that he was against the alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi.

Meanwhile, along with Lovely, former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya and former Youth Congress President Amit Mallik also joined the BJP.

According to the seat-sharing agreement under the INDIA bloc, the Congress is fighting on 3 seats in Delhi while the AAP is contesting on 4 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, a section of the Delhi Congress unit has been against the alliance with AAP.

All seven seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. The counting will take place on June 4.

Notably, BJP has won all seven seats for the last two general elections.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Key announcements made in previous interim budget in 2019

Congress leader Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav

LS polls: Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Kangana campaign: Visiting temples, taking selfie requests, jabbing rivals

PM Modi heading towards 400 seat mark after 3rd phase of LS polls: Shah

Fiscal prudent Odisha faces many challenges on socioeconomic front

LS polls: Priyanka to spearhead Congress' campaign in Rae Bareli, Amethi

Cong govt in Karnataka to give financial aid to Prajwal rape victims

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiCongressLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 05 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story