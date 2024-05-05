Devender Yadav takes charge as Delhi Cong Prez, says will win all LS seats

Amid a string of political developments in Delhi Congress, Devender Yadav, who was the interim president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, took charge as the Delhi Congress President on Sunday.

After taking charge as Delhi Congress President, Devender Yadav affirmed that he will work hard to fulfill the responsibilities bestowed upon him and said INDIA bloc will win all seven seats in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections.

"It is an important day for me because I have been given a big responsibility. I want to thank the central leadership for showing faith in me and want to assure them I will work hard to fulfill all my responsibilities. These are difficult times, but we will work and you will see that INDIA alliance will win all 7 seats in Delhi to strengthen Congress party," he told ANI.

The turbulence in the Delhi Congress started after its chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

He resigned on April 28 and wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge citing that he was against the alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi.

Meanwhile, along with Lovely, former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya and former Youth Congress President Amit Mallik also joined the BJP.

According to the seat-sharing agreement under the INDIA bloc, the Congress is fighting on 3 seats in Delhi while the AAP is contesting on 4 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, a section of the Delhi Congress unit has been against the alliance with AAP.

All seven seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. The counting will take place on June 4.

Notably, BJP has won all seven seats for the last two general elections.