Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / EC asks Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Shah calling up DMs

EC asks Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Shah calling up DMs

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details of his claim by 7 pm on Sunday

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
File Image: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission on Sunday sought factual information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah has called up 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok sabha elections.

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details of his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The EC referred to his post on X on June 1 in which he had claimed that "The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them.

This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious.

Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch.

Also Read

Party with most seats 'natural claimant' to INDIA bloc leadership: Ramesh

'INDIA' intact, will cross 272, PM's corruption pitch hollow: Jairam Ramesh

LS Polls 2024 updates: BJP releases star candidate list, MEA slams US

Cong set narrative with sharp campaign, put PM Modi on backfoot: Ramesh

LS elections: PoK is part of India, we will take it, says Amit Shah

People who kept 'hisab-kitab' for Pak, voted this time: J-K police chief

It is 'Modi media poll', INDIA bloc will get 295 seats, says Rahul

INDIA bloc to meet Election commission to discuss counting norms today

Akhilesh questions 'pro-BJP' exit polls, asserts INDIA bloc's victory

Cong Chief Kharge, Rahul hold key meet with party's LS polls candidates

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaJairam RameshCongress

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story