Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / EC asks political parties to share details of aircrafts used in campaigning

EC asks political parties to share details of aircrafts used in campaigning

Instead of three days, they have to inform us 24 hours in advance," Samel told PTI on Tuesday night. The details should also include the make of the aircraft/helicopter and people travelling in them

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) office at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked parties to furnish details about aircraft and helicopters being used for political campaigning, including their origin and destination and details of people ferried in them.

A letter by Tejas Samel, Deputy Election Officer of Mumbai Suburban district, dated April 12, said such information has to be furnished three days before the journey to the District Election Office, but that duration has now been reduced to 24 hours. "We are sending a revised letter tomorrow (April 17).

Instead of three days, they have to inform us 24 hours in advance," Samel told PTI on Tuesday night. The details should also include the make of the aircraft/helicopter and people travelling in them.

The letter said this information has to be furnished under the Model Code of Conduct in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which has to be sent to the ECI. Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which has 48 seats, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?

If people are threatened to vote, then Mama's bulldozer is ready: Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Platform X withholds some posts in India after ECI's takedown order

Mutts play major role in K'taka, have followers in different communities

Aamir Khan clarifies on viral deepfake political ad, team lodges FIR

UPA seized RBI to paint picture of rosy economy, says Anurag Thakur

Lok Sabha elections: 33% in the fray for Phase 2 polls are crorepatis

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commissionaircraft

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story