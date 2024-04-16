Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / UPA seized RBI to paint picture of rosy economy, says Anurag Thakur

UPA seized RBI to paint picture of rosy economy, says Anurag Thakur

The former RBI governor in his memoir also wrote that there was 'little understanding and sensitivity' in the erstwhile government of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance

"If there were a medal for misgovernance & corruption, the UPA aka INDI alliance would undoubtedly set a universal record, Period!," the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday alleged that the Congress-led UPA government "seized" the RBI to paint an illusion of economic growth during its tenure in office.

Referring to the revelations made by former RBI Governor D Subbarao in his memoirs, Thakur said, "From 2004 to 2014, under the guise of governance, the Congress-led UPA orchestrated a grand illusion, turning Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's thriving economy into a theater of economic despair."

In his recent book 'Just A Mercenary?: Notes from My Life and Career', Subbarao has said that the finance ministry under Pranab Mukherjee and P Chidambaram used to pressurise the RBI to soften interest rates and present a rosier picture of growth to shore up sentiments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The former RBI governor in his memoir also wrote that there was 'little understanding and sensitivity' in the erstwhile government of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) on the importance of the central bank's autonomy.

"They seized the RBI to hide the meltdown, painting an illusion of growth amid a backdrop of rampant corruption and crippling inflation. That era, rightly dubbed the 'lost decade', showcased their mastery of mismanagement," Thakur said in his post on X.

"If there were a medal for misgovernance & corruption, the UPA aka INDI alliance would undoubtedly set a universal record, Period!," the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

Also Read

Things have changed from UPA to UPI, says Anurag Thakur at FICCI event

Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur: All you need to know about 'Jan Nayak'

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur worked to create a more inclusive society

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

Lok Sabha elections: 33% in the fray for Phase 2 polls are crorepatis

Electoral bonds better than giving sacks of money to parties, says FM

Lok Sabha elections: Battle of Chautalas in Hisar as JJP declares list

Rahul slams PM Modi over electoral bonds, calls it 'form of extortion'

EC bans Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hrs over remarks on Hema Malini

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIIndia economy

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story