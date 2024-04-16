Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Aamir Khan clarifies on viral deepfake political ad, team lodges FIR

Aamir Khan clarifies on viral deepfake political ad, team lodges FIR

Image: x @ANI
ANI Bollywood
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
Actor Aamir Khan is the latest among a host of celebrities who have fallen victim to deepfake videos.

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a video of the actor purportedly promoting a political party recently went viral, evoking reactions from the audience.

On Tuesday, Aamir's official spokesperson issued a statement, calling the particular clip "fake." The spokesperson also stated that the actor has filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police regarding the same.

"We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Mr. Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, as a producer, Aamir is coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.
 

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.

Now, for the very first time, the duo has come together and joined hands on a project.'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

