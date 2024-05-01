Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / EC bars KCR for 48 hours from campaigning for remarks against Congress

EC bars KCR for 48 hours from campaigning for remarks against Congress

The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories

A Congress leader had moved the poll panel against the BRS chief. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 10:33 PM IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday reprimanded Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao and barred him from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.

The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories.

The English transcript of his statement provided by the EC in its order shows he used invectives against the Congress which rules Telangana.

The 48-hour ban of the former Telangana chief minister comes into force at 8 pm on Wednesday.

After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
 

In his reply to a show-cause notice issued by the poll authority, Rao had claimed that his words were "twisted". He also said the local poll officials could not follow the local Telugu dialect.

The order served on him reminded that Rao had violated the poll code in the past elections too.

While strongly condemning him, the Commission used its constitutional powers to ban him from campaigning.

A Congress leader had moved the poll panel against the BRS chief.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

