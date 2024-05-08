Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / EC orders repolling at 4 booths in Betul on May 10 after EVMs damaged

EC orders repolling at 4 booths in Betul on May 10 after EVMs damaged

The repolling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on May 10 (Friday) on these booths located under the Multai assembly segment of the parliamentary seat, the official said

The fire broke out because of a spark in the bus, which was gutted, the collector said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Betul (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered repolling at four booths in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha seat on May 10 after electronic voting machines were damaged when a bus ferrying them and polling personnel post-voting caught fire, an official said.

The bus was ferrying election staffers and electronic voting machines after polling in the Betul Lok Sabha seat during the day when it caught fire on Tuesday at around 11 pm near Gola village, causing damage to a few EVMs, he said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, Betul Collector Narendra Suryavanshi told PTI earlier. After the district administration submitted a report on the fire incident, the EC on Wednesday ordered re-election at four polling stations of the constituency.

The repolling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on May 10 (Friday) on these booths located under the Multai assembly segment of the parliamentary seat, the official said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


These booths were set up at Government Integrated High School, Rajapur, Government Integrated High School, Raiyat, Government Primary School Kunda, Raiyat and Government Integrated High School, Chikhlimal, he said.

The fire broke out because of a spark in the bus, which was gutted, the collector said. Six polling parties and half a dozen EVMs were in the bus at the time of the incident and four of the voting machines were damaged, Suryavanshi said.

In the four affected EVMs, either a control unit or a ballot unit suffered damage, he said. An estimated 72.65 per cent polling was recorded in the Betul Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, a poll official said. Betul was among nine seats in Madhya Pradesh where voting took place in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

If people are threatened to vote, then Mama's bulldozer is ready: Shivraj

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

MP polls LIVE: Women will decide Madhya Pradesh's future, says PM Modi

People will vote to end BJP's 'dictatorship, atrocities', says Atishi

LS polls: Temple narrative not a guarantee for victory in Odisha elections

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew, now sacked as her political heir?

Watch: Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'Adani-Ambani' jibe with this video

Rahul should settle down in Italy after defeat in Raebareli, says Amit Shah

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsMadhya Pradesh

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story