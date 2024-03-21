Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / ECI issues directions to remove unauthorised political advertisements

ECI issues directions to remove unauthorised political advertisements

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned against the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar (Photo: ANI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday took serious note of the non-compliance/partial compliance of its instructions and directed all State/UT Governments to immediately remove all unauthorised political advertisements and ensure full compliance with its instructions.

The Commission has been receiving complaints from Congress and other quarters alleging that unauthorised political advertisements are still being displayed in many places across the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In response to a complaint filed by DMK's R S Bharathi, the ECI issued an order stating that immediate appropriate action must be taken on the complaint in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, the centre in an official order issued on Wednesday notified the Fact Check Unit under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to work on the same.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned against the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha elections. Kumar said that the ECI will soon launch a "Myth vs Reality" project to curb fake news spreading on social media platforms.

Myth vs Reality is going to provide information on how to identify fake news and narratives pedalled on social media platforms.

The Election Commission announced the political parties to ensure responsible social media behaviour and warned that stringent actions will be initiated against originators of fake news.

The ECI also released an advisory for political parties for the upcoming general elections stating that they must foster political discourse that inspires rather than divides.

CEC Rajiv Kumar highlighted that the parties must indulge in issue-based campaigning, avoiding hate speeches.
 

Also Read

EC will disclose details on electoral bonds in time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

25,000 CAPF personnel to be deployed for 1st phase polling in West Bengal

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Poll calendar: Election 2024 date sheet for most populous urban centres

Over 1,500 Congress workers join BJP in Assam's Karimganj ahead of LS polls

Use of unaccounted money during elections: EC's fight to continue

UPA lied to defend scams, my govt acting against corrupt: PM Modi

NEET PG rescheduled to June 23 due to Lok Sabha election schedule

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story