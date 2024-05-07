Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Election Commission's credibility at all-time low: Kharge to INDIA partners

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge writes a letter to INDIA alliance leaders raising concerns on voting data discrepancies and registered voters' list by the ECI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a press conference (PTI: Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to leaders of parties in the INDIA alliance for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, highlighting discrepancies in voting data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the non-publication of registered voters' lists. Kharge shared the letter's contents on his social media platforms, expressing concern over recent developments, stating that the credibility of the Election Commission "is at an all-time low."

"Will the ECI be made answerable for this glaring mismanagement in basics in conducting the elections?" Kharge said.

In the letter, Kharge pointed out the delayed release of final voting percentages for the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha elections, raising questions about the quality of data provided.

"In my electoral life of 52 years, I have never witnessed such a high increment of voting percentages in the final published data, which we now assume came from the later hours of voting on the polling days," Kharge wrote.

The letter posed several questions to the Election Commission, seeking clarification on the reasons behind the delayed release of voter turnout data and the significant discrepancies observed in the reported figures.

"On earlier occasions, the Commission has published voter turnout data within 24 hours of polling. What has changed this time? Why has the Commission failed to issue any clarification to justify the delay, despite being repeatedly questioned by political parties as well as political activists? Is there an issue with the EVMs?" the Congress leader said.

Kharge also highlighted the absence of data, such as votes polled in each parliamentary constituency and assembly constituency.

He stated, "To alleviate these doubts raised in the public domain, the Commission should have not only released the data per parliamentary constituency (and respective assembly constituencies), but it should have also released the voter turnout data in each polling station."

Expressing concern over reports suggesting the non-publication of registered voters' lists for upcoming phases, Kharge called for accountability and transparency in the electoral process.

Kharge concluded the letter by urging party leaders to unite and raise their voices against these discrepancies, reaffirming their commitment to upholding democratic values and the Constitution of India.

"Let us ensure the independence of the Election Commission of India and make it accountable," he said.


First Published: May 07 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

