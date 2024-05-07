LS polls: Vote to save Constitution, democracy, says Cong chief Kharge

Urging people to vote in large numbers in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said they will exercise their franchise not just to elect their representatives but to decide whether they want to secure their constitutional rights or witness the nation "veer towards dictatorship".

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Vote to save Constitution, vote to protect democracy! 11 crore people in 93 constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but shall decide whether they want to secure their constitutional rights or witness our great nation veer towards dictatorship."



"I sincerely urge you to choose democracy, so that our institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power," the Congress chief added.

"We are right in the middle of the battle. A correct decision now can create an India where NYAY i.e. justice is supreme," he asserted.

Kharge also listed the five "Nyay" the Congress has pitched to people.

"Yuva Nyay" shall ensure "Rozgar Kranti" (employment revolution), where the future of youngsters will become bright and secure, Kharge said.

"Naari Nyay shall ensure social and economic independence of 50 per cent of our population -- our sisters and mothers. Kisaan Nyay shall ensure that there is no injustice to our annadata farmers, who sweat in the fields to feed us," he added.

"Shramik Nyay" shall ensure that the hands that build India are socially protected, the Congress leader said.

"Hissedari Nyay" shall ensure equality and equity for all, he added.

"When you press that button on the EVM, keep in mind that you are deciding not just your future, but the collective future of 140 crore fellow Indians," Kharge said.

Welcoming the first-time voters, he said they are the flag-bearers of change.

"Remember, the sound of the voting button shall strengthen the Constitution. Come out in large numbers and vote. Choose wisely," the Congress chief said.