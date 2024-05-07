Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Vote to save Constitution, democracy, says Cong chief Kharge

LS polls: Vote to save Constitution, democracy, says Cong chief Kharge

Kharge also listed the five 'Nyay' the Congress has pitched to people

Raichur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raichur, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Urging people to vote in large numbers in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said they will exercise their franchise not just to elect their representatives but to decide whether they want to secure their constitutional rights or witness the nation "veer towards dictatorship".

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Vote to save Constitution, vote to protect democracy! 11 crore people in 93 constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but shall decide whether they want to secure their constitutional rights or witness our great nation veer towards dictatorship."

"I sincerely urge you to choose democracy, so that our institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power," the Congress chief added.

"We are right in the middle of the battle. A correct decision now can create an India where NYAY i.e. justice is supreme," he asserted.

Kharge also listed the five "Nyay" the Congress has pitched to people.

"Yuva Nyay" shall ensure "Rozgar Kranti" (employment revolution), where the future of youngsters will become bright and secure, Kharge said.

"Naari Nyay shall ensure social and economic independence of 50 per cent of our population -- our sisters and mothers. Kisaan Nyay shall ensure that there is no injustice to our annadata farmers, who sweat in the fields to feed us," he added.

"Shramik Nyay" shall ensure that the hands that build India are socially protected, the Congress leader said.

"Hissedari Nyay" shall ensure equality and equity for all, he added.

"When you press that button on the EVM, keep in mind that you are deciding not just your future, but the collective future of 140 crore fellow Indians," Kharge said.

Welcoming the first-time voters, he said they are the flag-bearers of change.

"Remember, the sound of the voting button shall strengthen the Constitution. Come out in large numbers and vote. Choose wisely," the Congress chief said.

Also Read

Don't be swayed by diversionary tactics, vote and save democracy: Kharge

Cong guarantees comprehensive social, economic and caste census: Kharge

Congress Working Committee meets to finalise party's LS poll manifesto

Lok Sabha 2024: Congress manifesto to cover '5 Nyay' with 25 guarantees

From jobs to MSP, what has changed in Congress' manifesto from 2019

It's an election to defeat unemployment, inflation: Priyanka to people

Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway for 11 of 48 seats in Maharashtra

LS polls: Voting begins for 25 seats in Gujarat, BJP looks to repeat sweep

Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway for 9 seats in Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway for 10 third-phase seats in UP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsLok Sabhamallikarjun khargeIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story