Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / It's an election to defeat unemployment, inflation: Priyanka to people

It's an election to defeat unemployment, inflation: Priyanka to people

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses ‘Nyay Sankalp Sabha’ for the Lok Sabha elections, in Banaskantha district, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to vote in large numbers in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, asserting that this is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories in the third phase of the parliamentary polls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Dear people of the country, this election is an election to protect democracy and the Constitution of the country. This is an election to defeat historic unemployment, rampant inflation, institutional corruption and economic crisis."

"Every single vote is important. Vote after giving it a deep thought and in large numbers, using your discretion. Vote for the future of you and your children," the Congress general secretary said.

More than 1,300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray in the third phase of the election. As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore women, are eligible to vote in this phase and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials have been set up.

Also Read

Election 2024: Robert Vadra to contest against Smriti Irani in Amethi?

Probe underway in 2005-06 land deal of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra: ED

Before Katchatheevu, there was Bengal's Berubari: How a CM took on PM Nehru

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for India': Priyanka on PM's remark

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway for 11 of 48 seats in Maharashtra

LS polls: Voting begins for 25 seats in Gujarat, BJP looks to repeat sweep

Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway for 9 seats in Madhya Pradesh

Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway for 10 third-phase seats in UP

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Gujarat among 11 territories voting in third phase

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Priyanka GandhiRahul GandhiLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaIndian National Congress

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story