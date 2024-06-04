Election results 2024: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti concede defeat



In the ongoing vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections , Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, conceded defeat in the Baramulla constituency in North Kashmir as independent candidate Er Rashid surged ahead with a lead of over 100,000 thousand votes.



Rashid, currently behind bars in Tihar jail under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on charges of terror funding, was arrested in 2019 following his implication in a case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Baramulla contest witnessed multiple contenders, including Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, contesting as an Independent candidate despite being incarcerated since 2019 in connection with a money laundering case linked to terror funding. His 23-year-old son, Abrar Rashid, spearheaded his campaign, drawing significant support.





PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti loses to NC in Anantnag-Rajouri People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat against NC leader Mian Altaf of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference. The margin of loss was huge as the former Chief Minister lost by 2,36,730. Mufti was the former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir state from 2016 to 2019.

“Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & wont deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian sahab for his victory,” she posted on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). Other notable candidates from the Baramulla seat included Fayaz Ahmad Mir from the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and Sajjad Lone, president of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference.

Despite being part of the INDIA bloc, both the National Conference and PDP fielded candidates against each other in the Kashmir Valley's three Lok Sabha seats. However, they supported Congress candidates in the Jammu region against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contenders.





In a notable move, the BJP had refrained from nominating candidates in the Kashmir Valley, urging voters in the bordering regions to choose any party except Congress, National Conference (JKNC), and Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), aligning their stance with what they deemed patriotic parties.

Following the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir transitioned into a Union Territory, losing its special status. A delimitation commission was tasked with restructuring Assembly and Parliament seats, leading to significant changes in constituencies like Baramulla, now comprising 18 assembly segments, including Budgam and Beerwah.

Omar Abdullah's political journey

Omar Abdullah commenced his political journey in 1998 by winning the Lok Sabha seat from Srinagar, securing re-election in 1999 and 2004. However, in 2008, he transitioned to representing the Ganderbal constituency and assumed the role of chief minister from 2009 to 2014.

Omar, whose party enjoys a stronghold in North Kashmir, had said that he decided to contest from the Baramulla seat because the BJP and the Union government were focused on this constituency.