Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Election trends show moral defeat for PM Modi, he should resign: Congress

Election trends show moral defeat for PM Modi, he should resign: Congress

Counting of votes are underway for the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party but not getting a majority on its own

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With latest trends showing the BJP falling below the majority mark, the Congress on Tuesday said it has become clear that it will be a staggering political and decisively moral defeat for Narendra Modi and he should resign and head to the Himalayas.

Counting of votes are underway for the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party but not getting a majority on its own.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing prime minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said on December 3, 2016, in Moradabad, the "outgoing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said - "What at the most can they do to me? What can they do? I am a faqir (poor man), I will just pick up my bag and leave".

"Do you remember this statement of yours, outgoing prime minister? The time has come. Take your bag and head towards the Himalayas," Ramesh said in a swipe at Modi.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Ramesh in a post on X said the exit polls have been completely exposed for what they were -- "a total sham."

"Trends for all 543 seats are now available. The following have become clear: It will be a staggering political and decisively moral defeat for Mr. Narendra Modi," Ramesh said.

He said it has also become clear that, "the exit polls that he orchestrated have been completely exposed for what they were--a total sham."

Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

On its own, the BJP appeared to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 240 seats despite significant gains in Odisha, Telangana and Kerala, giving some solace to the party after the unexpected losses in the Hindi belt.

Also Read

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: These are the key battles to watch on result day

Lok Sabha polls 2024: What election results look like at 12 pm on June 4

Karnataka election result 2024: BJP leads in 16 seats, JD(S) 2, Congress 10

Lok Sabha results 2024: Early trends predict victory for BJP in Rajasthan

West Bengal elections result 2024: Who is winning and who is trailing?

Bengal results on expected lines, people voted against BJP, says TMC

LS polls 2024: BJP leads in 10 seats in Chhattisgarh, Congress ahead in 1

BJP leading in all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi: Election Commission trends

LS poll results: Left parties improve, lead on 8-10 seats, show EC trends

Chhattisgarh election result 2024: Will BJP repeat its near-clean sweep?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiBJPCongressElection Results 2024Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story