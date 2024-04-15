Elections 2024: 'Won't allow Manipur to break apart', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that there have been "attempts to alter Manipur's demography through infiltration" and that the Lok Sabha election is a battle between the forces "trying to break Manipur and those striving to keep it united."

"The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries- 'we will not allow Manipur to break,'" news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying at a rally in Manipur's capital, Imphal.

"Establishment of peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board and without breaking the state is the priority of the Narendra Modi government," the minister said.

"I want to tell this today that our [Chief Minister] Biren Singh may not say this, but he kept a big demand before Prime Minister Modi - Manipur cannot remain united without an inner-line permit. The Bharatiya Janata Party government has strengthened Manipur by giving inner-line permits," Shah added.

At least 219 people lost their lives in ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 of the previous year. The clashes occurred during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

"The destiny of the country will change when that of the northeast and Manipur will change," Shah said.

Last week, PM Modi stated in an interview with an Assam-based newspaper that there has been a 'marked improvement' in the situation in Manipur.

"I have already spoken about this in Parliament. We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolving the conflict. Because of the timely intervention of the Government of India and efforts by the Manipur government, there has been a marked improvement in the situation of the state," PM Modi said.

Last year, the Prime Minister, while addressing Parliament, had expressed his commitment to addressing the suffering of the people of Manipur.

"I want to assure the people of Manipur that India is with you. Parliament is with you. We will together find a solution to this challenge," he said.