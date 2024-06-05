From obscurity to a 'kingmaker': Tracing Chandrababu Naidu's politics

After the surprising results in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections , 74-years-old Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the veteran Indian politician and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has emerged as a potential ‘kingmaker’.

Leading the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Naidu has been a pivotal figure in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape for decades.

Chandrababu Naidu entered politics in the 1970’s as a member of the Indian National Congress. At the young age of 28, he was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Chandragiri constituency in 1978. While in office he also was a minister (1980–83) in the state cabinet.

Formation of TDP and Naidu’s rise to power

Naidu lost his bid for re-election to the assembly in 1983 when the TDP swept the state elections that year. Soon after, he jumped ship from the Congress and joined the new party (TDP), founded by his father-in-law, NT Rama Rao (NTR).

Naidu played a crucial role in TDP’s success and was instrumental in the party's organisational structure and campaign strategies.

In 1995, Naidu orchestrated a political coup against NTR, citing the latter’s second wife Lakshmi Parvathi’s growing influence as a destabilising factor for the party. Naidu’s move was supported by the majority of TDP legislators, leading to his appointment as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu’s chief ministerial tenure (1995-2004)

In 1995, he was unanimously elected leader of the TDP and simultaneously replaced NTR as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He continued to strengthen the party, leading it to win 16 seats in the 1996 Lok Sabha (lower chamber of the Indian parliament) elections.

The TDP performed even better in the September–October 1999 Lok Sabha elections, securing 29 seats and enhancing Naidu’s reputation as a significant leader. He supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance coalition, which governed the country from 1999 to 2004, without formally joining it.

Additionally, in October 1999, he was reaffirmed as Chief Minister, buoyed by the TDP’s success in both parliamentary and state elections. Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister from 1995 to 2004 was marked by significant economic reforms and a focus on information technology. He earned the nickname ‘CEO of Andhra Pradesh’ for his corporate-style governance.

Naidu turned Hyderabad into an IT hub, attracting global tech giants like Microsoft and Infosys, which contributed to the city’s growth and the state’s economy.

Naidu's initiatives included the establishment of HITEC City, e-governance projects, and rural development programs. His efforts were recognised globally, earning him several accolades, including being named ‘South Asian of the Year’ by Time magazine in 1999.

Political setback and comeback

In the 2004 state elections, TDP faced a significant defeat, and Naidu stepped down as Chief Minister. The party remained in opposition for a decade. During this period, Naidu worked on rebuilding the party, focusing on grassroots mobilisation and addressing the issues faced by the rural population.

In 2014, Naidu made a remarkable comeback, leading the TDP to victory in the state elections. He became the first chief minister of the newly bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh with Telangana. Naidu’s second tenure was fraught with challenges, including financial constraints due to the bifurcation and political rivalries.

In 2014, Naidu joined the Modi government, only to part ways in 2018 ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. The TDP’s decision to contest the 2019 state polls independently resulted in a significant loss to the YSR Congress Party, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with the party being reduced to just 23 seats.

Chandrababu Naidu arrest

Naidu’s career faced a significant setback with his arrest in 2023 in the alleged Skill Development Corporation Scam case by the YSRCP government. He was apprehended in a pre-dawn raid on September 9 and spent nearly two months in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.

However, he was granted interim bail on October 31, which was made permanent on November 20. This enabled him to prepare for the 2024 elections and rejoin the NDA alliance with TDP, BJP, and Janasena.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw the TDP emerge as a key player, securing 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh. This performance, combined with the BJP's inability to secure a majority, has positioned Naidu as a crucial kingmaker in the formation of the next government. Naidu has reaffirmed his support to the BJP, stating that the mandate is clear and the party's manifesto has been vindicated.