Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / If you choose AAP on May 25, I won't have to go back to jail: CM Kejriwal

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won't have to go back to jail: CM Kejriwal

Accompanied by his Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Moti Nagar in support of party's New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti

Arvind Kejriwal
"They sent me to jail because I worked for you. The BJP does not want that work of Delhi people are done," he said. (Photo: X/@AAP)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Delhi on Sunday said if people choose Aam Aadmi Party on May 25, he won't have to go back to jail.

Accompanied by his Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Moti Nagar in support of party's New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I have to go back to jail after 20 days. If you choose jhadu (AAP's symbol), I won't have to go back to jail," the chief minister said.

The AAP national convenor is out on interim bail till June 1. He has to surrender on June 2.
 

"They sent me to jail because I worked for you. The BJP does not want that work of Delhi people are done," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that his insulin injections were stopped for 15 days inside TIhar jail.

"If I went back to jail, the BJP would stop your work, free electricity, degrade schools and shut down hospitals and Mohalla Clinics," he charged.

He also asked people to vote for Bharti since he would be available for people in need even at odd hours.

The polling for all seven seats in Delhi will take place on May 25.

Also Read

Gujarat govt razes houses, 150 huts to free encroached Somnath temple land

'Constant at 65': Tihar Jail denies AAP claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Punjab CM Mann to meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30, says report

CM Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail: Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal begins 15-day stay in Tihar Jail: All you need to know

Phase four: Voting on May 13 for 96 LS seats; 175 Assembly seats in Andhra

Modi govt working to restart 14 sugar mills that were closed: Bihar Dy CM

Sonia Gandhi spent more than 70% of MP funds on minorities: Amit Shah

Cong claims Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, says EC targeting Oppn

Voters will end domination of National Conference, PDP in Kashmir, says BJP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 12 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story