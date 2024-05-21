FM Nirmala Sitharaman blames Cong for de-industrialisation of Bihar

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday blamed the freight equalisation policy of the Congress governments from 1952 to 1991-92 for the de-industrialisation of Bihar and eastern India.

Sitharaman listed steps taken by the Narendra Modi government for boosting industrialisation of Bihar and for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At a press conference in Patna, the FM said: “One of the cornerstone initiatives that is driving Bihar’s transformation is PM’s special package, a monumental commitment of Rs 1.25 trillion announced in 2015.” She said that from 2004 to 2014 Bihar received Rs 2.04 trillion but under the Modi government the state has received Rs 7.07 trillion in 2014-2024 so far. This is a 3.5 fold increase on account of tax devolutions. Grants worth Rs 2.81 trillion were given between 2014-2024 so far, representing an increase of 3.7 times compared to the amount of Rs 75,213 crore during 2004-2014, she added.



Sitharaman spoke of the Centre’s efforts at preserving B R Ambedkar’s legacy. Arround 60 per cent of current Union ministers are from OBC, SC and ST communities and a majority of the beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes were people from these communities. “The Modi government honoured the legacy of Babu Jagjivan Ram, a respected Dalit leader from Bihar, by launching the Stand-Up India scheme on his birth anniversary,” she said.