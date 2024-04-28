INDIA bloc's plan is to give PM's post to parties for one year each: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that the INDIA bloc has come up with a "formula" under which the parties in the opposition alliance will get the PM's post for one year each, in case they come to power.

"With such a system, the good of the country cannot be expected," he said at an election rally here, as he urged the people not to waste their vote.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I have heard that the INDI Alliance has invented a new formula...if the country has to be given into someone's hands, we will think before giving it or not? Will you give it to anyone? We will think whether the person is able to handle the country or not, the track record will be analysed or not?" Modi asked the people.

Questioning the INDIA bloc on which person or leader among them the people could hand over the country's responsibilities to, he asked, "Is there any name? Will you accept without any name, keeping you in the darkness? Will the country accept it?"



He claimed, "So they (INDIA bloc) have come up with a formula, to make everyone happy. If they get the opportunity for five years (to govern), they have told their alliance partners that each one will get one year of prime ministership. This means one year, one PM, next year second, then third, fourth and fifth..."



Wondering aloud what would happen to the country and the people if this becomes the situation, the prime minister said: "Do you see the good of the country (happening) with such things? Do you see good in it for you and your children? Will you waste your vote for such a thing? Your vote is precious, please don't waste it even by mistake.