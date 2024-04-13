Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / INDIA bloc will deliver sweet victory on June 4, says TN CM Stalin

INDIA bloc will deliver sweet victory on June 4, says TN CM Stalin

The two leaders had addressed a poll rally in Coimbatore

Trichy: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addresses an election campaign rally in Trichy, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said the INDI alliance will deliver a sweet victory on June 4.

Stalin who was pleasantly surprised over receiving Mysore Pak from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's visit to the state on Friday, expressed that he was touched by his brother's sweet gesture."

Posting a video of Gandhi jumping over a road divider and rapidly walking towards a sweet shop in Coimbatore to purchase Mysore Pak for him, Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X quoting a couplet from Thirukkural on the possession of love: touched and overwhelmed by the 'sweet gesture' from my brother @RahulGandhi.

On June 4th, #INDIA will surely deliver him a sweet victory! the DMK president said.

In the video that went viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi could be seen jumping over a road divider, crossing the road and walking swiftly into a sweet shop.

When asked what he would like to purchase, he could be heard replying to the salesperson I want Mysore Pak for my brother Stalin.

After tasting the sample sweets offered to him, Gandhi could be seen paying for the gift pack, thanking the salesperson and posing for a group photo with the staff.

He later walks up to Stalin and presents him the sweet gift, which the pleasantly surprised DMK president accepts.

Posting the video, the Congress said in a post Shri @RahulGandhi gifts famous Mysore Pak to Shri @mkstalin. Celebrating the loving relationship he shares with the people of Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

