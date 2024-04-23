J-K wants freedom from dictatorial govt, Cong will ensure that: Alka Lamba

All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir wants freedom from this "dictatorial government" and her party will ensure that.

Speaking to reporters after her arrival at the Jammu airport, Lamba also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly neglecting important issues such as development, unemployment and inflation.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have faced the worst under the dictatorial government over the years. Jammu and Kashmir wants freedom from this dictatorial government and we will ensure that," she said.

"You (BJP government) took away the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, imposed President's rule, and want to run J&K from Delhi," she charged.

Lamba also lauded the Supreme Court for ordering the government to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir and its statehood will be restored under the INDIA alliance government," she said.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019.

In a landmark judgement on December 11 last year, the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

Lamba, who is on her maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after being appointed the All India Mahila Congress chief, attacked Prime Minister Modi for allegedly dividing people on religious lines and neglecting important issues.

"The prime minister does not talk about development, unemployment, inflation, farmers or women, but only about religious issues to divert attention," she said.

Lamba is here to campaign for Congress candidate from Jammu Lok Sabha seat Raman Bhalla.

Polling in Jammu will be held in the second phase of the elections on April 26.