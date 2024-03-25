Kangana has done good work in films, but this is politics: Vikramaditya

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh is doubtful about the political debut of cine star Kangana Ranaut who has been given the BJP ticket from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The seat is Pratibha Singh's seat in the outgoing Lok Sabha, however the state Congress Chief has declined to contest the polls.

"We are happy that she too has received an opportunity. But she is a celebrity. What role she plays with her sudden entry into politics will have to be seen," she said.

When asked about her role in the Lok Sabha polls Pratibha Singh said, "As far as I am concerned, I have already expressed my wish before the High Command. Whatever decision the High Command takes in wake of the change in the situation, I will follow that. I can proudly say that whenever the High Command gave me an order, I never took it lightly..."

"I have said this earlier too and I say it again - as the (state) party president, it is my responsibility to work hard on ground for all our candidates. We will make all efforts to make them successful in these elections...I want people to remember our work, support Congress and make Congress leaders victorious," she added.

Pratibha Singh's son and state minister Vikramaditya Singh is confident that the Congress can hold on to the seat.

"We will go among the public about the work done by our government. There are no two opinions on this. It is not that Kangana Ranaut has not done good work in films, but this is a political arena. Mandi parliamentary constituency represents one-third of the area of Himachal Pradesh. The big question is to field an actress whose priority has always been to make films, will she be able to give so much time to one-third of Himachal Pradesh?" Vikramaditya Singh said.

Meanwhile Kangana Ranaut has this, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and MP Anurag Thakur for the opportunity to contest in the elections.

"I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me," Kangana said.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1.

