Kharge, Sonia, Rahul to release Congress poll manifesto in Jaipur on Apr 6

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will release the party's manifesto at a public meeting in Jaipur

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls here on April 6, party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Thursday.

He said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will release the party's manifesto at a public meeting in Jaipur.

Randhawa was talking to reporters after the meeting regarding election strategy in the Congress' 'War Room' here.

He said in today's meeting, the preparations for this public meeting were also discussed.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra handed over responsibilities. He said there is enthusiasm among the leaders and the people, and more and more crowd will come to the public meeting.

He said the people have come to know what they (the central government) have done for the people during their 10 years in office.

On the question of Congress candidate Sudarshan Rawat expressing his desire not to contest the elections from Rajsamand after being named in the list, Randhawa said every party has to change the ticket from time to time. Many parties change tickets at the last moment, he added.

Dotasra said on the occasion that our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming and will release the party's election manifesto in the public meeting.

Targeting the BJP government of the state, he said, "In four months, they have done only tours, speeches and mislead the people. Apart from this, they have done nothing else."

Dotasra claimed that there is enthusiasm among the people about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He described the electoral bonds as the biggest scam in the country.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

