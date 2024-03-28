Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress likely to hold meet on Sunday to finalise remaining LS candidates

Congress likely to hold meet on Sunday to finalise remaining LS candidates

The sources said the names of the candidates that would be discussed during Sunday's CECs meeting would include those to be fielded from Delhi and Maharashtra

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting’ , in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 5:13 PM IST
The top Congress leadership is likely to hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) here on March 31 to discuss and finalise the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha polls starting April 19.

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, besides other senior leaders and members of the CEC, are likely to attend the meet.

The sources said the names of the candidates that would be discussed during Sunday's CECs meeting would include those to be fielded from Delhi and Maharashtra.

The Congress has so far announced a total of 208 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to be held in seven phases staring April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsCongressDelhiMaharashtra

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

