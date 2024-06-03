Lok sabha elections LIVE: Election Commission to hold press conference today, repolling at Barasat

The BJP alleged on Sunday that the Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents as well as certain civil society groups are trying to undermine the integrity of India's electoral process, an asked the Election Commission to prevent any attempts of "violence and unrest" during counting of Lok Sabha poll votes on June 4. The poll body was also urged by a BJP delegation comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal to take cognisance of the "systematic attempts" being made to undermine the process and initiate stringent action against those responsible.

The Election Commission is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls. This is perhaps for the first time the poll body has called for a presser on the conclusion of elections.While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders rejoiced at the exit poll results predicted a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance, the opposition INDIA bloc leaders rubbished the outcomes saying that they will be forming the government at the Centre winning at least 295 seats.The INDIA bloc will win more than 10 seats in the state and more than 295 seats in the country, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren claimed. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam asserted that the BJP will bag a "large majority" in the Lok Sabha elections. O Panneerselvam was earlier with the AIADMK and has contested as an independent candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency backed by the BJP-led NDA.