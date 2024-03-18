Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about Phase 1 of elections

The much-anticipated polls to elect the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on April 19 over seven phases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. The polling will take place across 28 states and 8 Union territories in seven phases till June 1 and the counting of votes will be done on June 4, the election body said.
The key political exercise will trigger a high-voltage poll battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Country-wide poll campaigns involving traditional and digital media have already begun, with the BJP eyeing to cement its position with a landslide victory, hoping for a third term. Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance of over two dozen parties have come together, setting aside their internal differences, to oust the "dictatorial" Narendra Modi government.
Lok Sabha election schedule
The EC said that the phase one of polls will take place in 21 states and UTs for 102 constituencies on April 19. The remaining phases are scheduled on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
At 102, the bulk of parliamentary seats will be up for voting on the inaugural day of polls itself. In the second phase, voting will happen on 89 seats, phase three: 94 seats, phase four: 96 seats, phase five: 49 seats, phase six: 57, phase seven: 57.
Which states/UTs will go to polls (how many seats) in phase one?
1) Arunachal Pradesh: Two out of two Lok Sabha constituencies
2) Assam: Five out of 14 LS constituencies
3) Bihar: Four out of 40 seats
4) Chhattisgarh: One out of 11 constituencies
5) Madhya Pradesh: Six out of 29 seats
6) Maharashtra: Five out of 48 seats
7) Manipur: Two out of two constituencies
8) Meghalaya: Two out of two constituencies
9) Mizoram: One out of one constituency
10) Nagaland: One out of one constituency
11) Rajasthan: 12 out of 25 seats
12) Sikkim: One out of one seat
13) Tamil Nadu: 39 out of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies
14) Tripura: One out of two seats
15) Uttar Pradesh: Eight out of 80 seats
16) Uttarakhand: Five out of five constituencies
17) West Bengal: Three out of 42 seats
18) Andaman and Nicobar Islands: One out of one seat
19) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats
20) Lakshadweep: One out of one seat
21) Puducherry: One out of one constituency
West Bengal, UP and Bihar are three states, scheduled to hold polls in all seven phases of the elections.
Who represents phase one seats at present?
Arunachal Pradesh:
Arunachal East (gen) - BJP
Arunachal West (gen) - BJP
Assam:
Kaziranga (Gen) - Created last year to replace Kaliabor (held by Congress), following a delimitation exercise in Assam.
Sonitpur (Gen) - BJP
Lakhimpur (Gen) - BJP
Dibrugarh (Gen) - BJP
Jorhat (Gen) - BJP
Bihar:
Aurangabad (general) - BJP
Gaya (SC) - Janata Dal (United)
Nawada (general) - Lok Jan Shakti Party
Jamui (SC) - Lok Janshakti Party
Chhattisgarh:
Bastar (ST): Congress
Madhya Pradesh:
Sidhi (gen) -BJP
Shahdol (ST) - BJP
Jabalpur (gen) - BJP
Mandla (ST) - BJP
Balaghat (gen) - BJP
Chhindwara (gen) - Congress
Maharashtra:
Ramtek (SC) - Shiv Sena
Nagpur (gen) - Nitin Gadkari
Bhandara - Gondiya (gen) - BJP
Gadchiroli- Chimur (ST) - BJP
Chandrapur (gen) - Congress
Manipur:
Inner Manipur (gen) - BJP
Outer Manipur (ST) - Naga People's Front
Meghalaya:
Shillong (ST) - Congress
Tura (ST) - National People's Party
Mizoram:
Mizoram (ST) - Mizo National Front
Nagaland:
Nagaland (gen) - Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
Rajasthan:
Ganganagar (SC) - BJP
Bikaner (SC) - BJP
Churu (gen) - BJP
Jhunjhunu (gen) - BJP
Sikar (gen) - BJP
Jaipur (gen) - BJP
Jaipur Rural (gen) - BJP
Alwar (gen) - BJP
Bharatpur (SC) - BJP
Karauli-Dholpur (SC) - BJP
Dausa (ST) - BJP
Nagaur (gen) - Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
Sikkim:
Sikkim (gen) - Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Tamil Nadu:
The entire state will go to polls in a single phase on April 19. None of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies are represented by the BJP. 24 are represented by the DMK, which also rules at the state level. The Congress represents nine seats in Tamil Nadu.
Tripura:
Tripura West (gen) - BJP
Uttarakhand:
Tehri Garhwal (gen) - BJP
Garhwal (gen) - BJP
Almora (SC) - BJP
Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar (gen) - BJP
Hardwar (gen) - BJP
West Bengal:
Coochbehar (SC) - BJP
Alipurduars (ST) - BJP
Jalpaiguri (SC) - BJP
Andaman and Nicobar Islands:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands (gen) - Congress
Jammu-Kashmir:
Udhampur (gen) - BJP
Lakshadweep:
Lakshadweep (ST): Nationalist Congress Party
Puducherry:
Puducherry (gen) - Congress