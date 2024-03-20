Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about Phase 3 of polls

Lok Sabha elections dates:
Which states/UTs will go to polls in phase 3? 1) Assam: Four out of 14 LS constituencies
Who won phase three constituencies in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: State-wise list
1) Assam Kokrajhar (ST): Independent
Dhubri (gen): All India United Democratic Front
Barpeta (gen): Congress
Guwahati (gen): BJP
2) Bihar Jhanjharpur (gen): Janata Dal (United)
Supaul (gen): Janata Dal (United)
Araria (gen): BJP
Madhepura (gen): Janata Dal (United)
Khagaria (gen): Lok Janshakti Party
3) Chhattisgarh Surguja (ST): BJP
Raigarh (ST): BJP
Janjgir-Champa (SC): BJP
Korba (gen): Congress
Bilaspur (gen): BJP
Durg (gen): BJP
Raipur (gen): BJP
4) Goa South Goa (gen): Congress
North Goa (gen): BJP
5) Gujarat All 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat will go to elections in a single phase in the third stage. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and boasts massive support for him and his party, which won all the seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest the upcoming polls from the state, aiming to further cement his position in the incumbent Gandhinagar constituency. Notably, the seat was represented by BJP veteran LK Advani from 1998 until Shah was given its ticket in the last polls.
5) Gujarat All 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat will go to elections in a single phase in the third stage. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and boasts massive support for him and his party, which won all the seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest the upcoming polls from the state, aiming to further cement his position in the incumbent Gandhinagar constituency. Notably, the seat was represented by BJP veteran LK Advani from 1998 until Shah was given its ticket in the last polls.
5) Gujarat All 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat will go to elections in a single phase in the third stage. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and boasts massive support for him and his party, which won all the seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest the upcoming polls from the state, aiming to further cement his position in the incumbent Gandhinagar constituency. Notably, the seat was represented by BJP veteran LK Advani from 1998 until Shah was given its ticket in the last polls.
6) Karnataka Karnataka will go to polls in two phases - second and third, with 14 seats up for voting each time. The BJP had won 25 out of the 28 seats in the state, its sole notable performance in the southern region. According to EC’s schedule, elections to key Karnataka seats, including Bengaluru constituencies, will take place in the second phase. The three seats where the BJP did not win last time were Bangalore Rural, Hassan and Mandya, all slated for poll battle in the second phase of the upcoming polls. Belgaum, Koppal. Bijapur, Shimoga, Dharwad, and Uttara Kannada are among the seats to go polling in the third phase.
7) Madhya Pradesh Morena (gen): BJP
Bhind (SC): BJP
Gwalior (gen): BJP
Guna (gen): BJP
Sagar (gen): BJP
Vidisha (gen): BJP
Bhopal (gen): BJP
Rajgarh (gen): BJP
8) Maharashtra Raigad (gen): Nationalist Congress Party
Baramati (gen): Nationalist Congress Party
Osmanabad (gen): Shiv Sena
Latur (SC): BJP
Solapur (SC): BJP
Madha (gen): BJP
Sangli (gen): BJP
Satara (gen): BJP
Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg (gen): Shiv Sena
Kolhapur (gen): Shiv Sena
Hatkanangle (gen): Shiv Sena
9) Uttar Pradesh Sambhal (gen): Samajwadi Party
Hathras (SC): BJP
Agra (SC): BJP
Fatehpur Sikri (gen): BJP
Firozabad (gen): BJP
Mainpuri (gen): Samajwadi Party
Etah (gen): BJP
Badaun (gen): BJP
10) West Bengal Maldaha Uttar (gen): Congress
Maldaha Dakshin (gen): Congress
Jangipur (gen): Trinamool Congress
Murshidabad (gen): Trinamool Congress
11) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu The erstwhile UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the UT of Daman and Diu were clubbed into a single UT in 2019 by the Centre. The new parliamentary constituencies in the UT are Daman and Diu - a general seat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. Before the merger, the Daman and Diu lone Lok Sabha seat was held by the BJP and the two seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli were represented by the Shiv Sena and an independent candidate.
12) Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag-Rajouri (gen): Jammu & Kashmir National Conference
Data source: PRS Legislative Research, Election Commission
