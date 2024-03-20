Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: Congress accuses BJP-led govt of corruption, nepotism

The document has been prepared by the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in the state with 16 parties in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

"Our candidate list is best. Everyone is happy with the candidates and many common people have told us so. We are confident that the opposition alliance will win the highest number of seats this time," he added | File image
The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of misrule, corruption and nepotism, and claimed that the opposition alliance it leads will win most of the Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Congress General Secretary Jitendra Singh released a document, which it named 'charge sheet', levelling 60 allegations against the ruling coalition.

"This charge sheet includes charges of misrule, corruption and nepotism against both Narendra Modi government and Himanta Biswa Sarma government. There are 60 serious charges in the document," Singh said at a press conference here.

He also said the UOFA will win most of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

"Our candidate list is best. Everyone is happy with the candidates and many common people have told us so. We are confident that the opposition alliance will win the highest number of seats this time," he added.

